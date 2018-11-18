Water Main Break Closes Streets in Wilkes-Barre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Several streets in Wilkes-Barre were shut down after a water main broke.

Crews are still on scene in the area of Blackman and South Main streets.

Officials with Pennsylvania American Water say about a dozen homes are without water after a pipe broke Sunday morning.

Blackman Street and Horton Street are closed between High Street and South Franklin Street.

South Main Street is closed between Pennsylvania Boulevard and East Division Street.

Officials say it could be early Monday by the time the break is fixed.