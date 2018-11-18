Valley View Beats Dallas 49-14 to Capture District Title

Posted 10:47 pm, November 18, 2018

The No. 2 Valley View football team beat No. 6 Dallas 49-14 to win the District II "AAAA" Championship on Sunday night.

