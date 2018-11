Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLAKELY, Pa. -- People in part of Lackawanna County got into the giving spirit on Sunday.

The annual turkey dinner giveaway was held at the Peckville Assembly of God Church in Blakely.

This year, church members raised enough money to give away 375 turkey dinners complete with potatoes, sting beans, and all the fixings needed for Thanksgiving dinner.

This is the fifth year for the turkey dinner giveaway here in Lackawanna County.