Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Runners gathered outside Kildare's Irish Pub in Scranton for the Running of the Turkeys on Sunday.

The event featured a mile-long run through downtown where each runner had to carry a frozen turkey with them.

Kildare's partnered with the Bread Basket of NEPA, a food pantry in Scranton, to host the event for the second year.

The owner of Kildare's says the event is a fun way for people to get into the holiday spirit.