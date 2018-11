Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Volunteers in Luzerne County made sure people had the fixings for their Thanksgiving feasts.

Sunday was the final distribution day for the Commission on Equal Opportunity's annual Thanksgiving Project.

Volunteers gave families in need food for Thanksgiving meals inside the former Sears store in the Wyoming Valley Mall.

This year marked the 39th year for the Thanksgiving Project in Luzerne County.