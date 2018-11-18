T.J. Maxx Reopens After Tornado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Another store in Luzerne County damaged by a tornado earlier this year has reopened.

Shoppers lined up starting at 6 a.m. Sunday morning outside the T.J. Maxx in the Arena Hub Plaza in Wilkes-Barre Township.

The store opened its doors at 8 a.m. and shoppers said they are relieved to see things getting back to normal at the shopping plaza.

"I actually came up here like the day after to look at it. It was actually pretty bad, so I'm glad that it's up now," said Samantha Gall of Nanticoke.

"It's crazy just to think that the tornado happened months ago and seeing that everything is being rebuilt it's like insane how time flies," said Eryn Rackham of Nanticoke.

Another damaged store, Dick's Sporting Goods, plans to reopen in the Arena Hub Plaza on Monday.