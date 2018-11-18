× In Your Neighborhood

Santa’s Sleigh Ride

If you’re looking for some family fun, then check out Santa’s Sleigh Ride, Friday, November 23 through Sunday the 25, in Le Raysville. The 23rd Annual event is a self-guided shopping tour in the scenic Endless Mountains of Northeast Bradford County. The tour is from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day and includes the opportunity to explore local Artisans. You’ll find anything from art to toys, quilts and locally produced food.

Wurst Dinner Ever

Do you want to attend the “Wurst Dinner Ever?” Then come out, Saturday, November 24 to the Daleville United Methodist Church. The event starts at 12 p.m. and supports Be Brave, Bladder Cancer Awareness. Enjoy dinner with kielbasa, bratwurst, knockwurst and much more. Tickets cost $12 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under. All proceeds go to Clyde Jones and Family for his fight with bladder cancer.