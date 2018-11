Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- People turned out at a bowling alley in Wilkes-Barre, not to bowl for strikes, but to rock out hoping to help boys and girls have a better Christmas.

The Toys for Tots "North Pole Bowl" fundraiser was held at Chacko's Family Bowling Center on Sunday.

There was live music and plenty of toys donated to the cause.