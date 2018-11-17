Students Handing out Scarves

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- With temperatures dropping, students spent the day giving the gift of warmth.

Abington Heights Middle School's "Good Vibe Tribe" placed scarves for those in need along the Lackawanna River Heritage Trail in Scranton.

"Since it's like really cold, they are extra cold this winter because it's like a really fast winter, so scarves are going to help them warm up and stuff," said sixth grader Claire Karsnak.

It took a little under three weeks for these middle school students to collect more than 130 scarves, gloves, and hats for the needy in Scranton.