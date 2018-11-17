Steak with Peppercorn Crust and Mushroom Sherry Cream Sauce-Kevin’s Restaurant

Kevin's Restaurant offers fabulous world-class cuisine and the industrial chic atmosphere gives a nod to local history. The executive chef prepared a mouth-watering steak with a peppercorn crust and mushroom sherry cream sauce.
Peppercorn Crust
1/2 lb. unsalted butter cubed, softened
1/3 cup panko bread crumbs
3 tbsp. coarse ground peppercorns
1 tbsp. fine ground peppercorns
Mushroom Cherry Cream Sauce
2 oz. unsalted butter, cubed
5 large button mushrooms quartered
1/2 tsp. minced shallot
1/4 cup sherry wine
1/4 cup heavy cream
1 tsp. salt