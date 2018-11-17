Steak with Peppercorn Crust and Mushroom Sherry Cream Sauce-Kevin’s Restaurant

Posted 9:30 am, November 17, 2018, by

Kevin's Restaurant offers fabulous world-class cuisine and the industrial chic atmosphere gives a nod to local history.  The executive chef prepared a mouth-watering steak with a peppercorn crust and mushroom sherry cream sauce.

Peppercorn Crust

1/2 lb. unsalted butter cubed, softened
1/3 cup panko bread crumbs
3 tbsp. coarse ground peppercorns
1 tbsp. fine ground peppercorns

Mushroom Cherry Cream Sauce

2 oz. unsalted butter, cubed
5 large button mushrooms quartered
1/2  tsp. minced shallot
1/4 cup sherry wine
1/4 cup heavy cream
1 tsp. salt

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s