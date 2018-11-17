Southern Columbia and Mt. Carmel Area met for the second time this season. Once again, the Tigers were tested but won the District IV 'AA' Title. It was 13-8 at the half, but the Tigers took over and rolled 39-14.
Southern Columbia vs Mt. Carmel Area football
-
High School Football Schedule Week #12 2018
-
Super 16: 2018 Football Countdown Rankings
-
High School Football Schedule for Week #8 2018
-
This Week on Coaches’ Corner: Play Analysis, North Schuylkill, Montoursville, Loyalsock Twp. & Your Predictions!
-
High School Football Schedule for Week #9 10-19-2018
-
-
High School Football Schedule for Week #10 10-26-2018
-
Super 16 Team #5: Mount Carmel Area Red Tornadoes
-
High School Football Schedule Week #7 10-5-2018
-
High School Football Schedule for week of 9/28/2018
-
Southern Columbia Wins PIAA “A” Girls Soccer Title
-
-
Week #4 High School Football Schedule
-
Coaches Corner: Viewer Scorecard and Week #5 Game Picks
-
High School Football Schedule Week #2 8/31/2018