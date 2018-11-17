Giving Back by Bagging Groceries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- We're a few days away from Thanksgiving, and students from East Stroudsburg University bagged groceries Saturday to raise money for turkey dinners.

Project Turkey was held at the Shoprite in Stroudsburg.

"It's nice that we're able to give people who can't afford food for Thanksgiving since it's such a family-oriented holiday and everything, giving back and showing thanks to everyone else who do other things in the community too," said volunteer Jenna Leavitt.

This is the fourth year for the event.

Volunteers with Project Turkey say they helped feed 650 families last year.

Turkey dinners will be handed out next week in Monroe County.