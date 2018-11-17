Decorating the ‘Warrior Tree’ in Edwardsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. -- It was decorating day in one community in Luzerne County to remember those sacrificing their holidays at home to serve our country abroad.

People decorated the community Christmas Tree at Veterans Park in Edwardsville on Saturday.

The "Warrior Tree" is part of the borough's efforts to honor those in the armed forces who are away from their homes and families for the holidays.

The tree will be lit in a special service scheduled for Sunday afternoon from 3 to 5 p.m. The ceremony is free and open to the public.