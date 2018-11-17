Collecting for the Troops: ‘Operation Touch of Home’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. -- Troops stationed overseas will be getting a "touch of home" for the holidays.

Volunteers collected groceries, magazines, and other essentials in Brodheadsville to ship to military men and women.

Operation Touch of Home also gathered some seasonal items like Santa hats, stockings, and ornaments.

"My son was one of the first deployed when we started this, and he was just so overwhelmed with what everybody donated and what was shipped, so the things that they can't get over there mean so much," said organizer Tammy Gower.

Since 2004, Operation Touch of Home has shipped more than 130,000 pounds of items to our troops overseas.