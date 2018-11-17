Christmas Tree Stand Collection in Central PA Breaks Guinness World Record

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- From standard red to more colorful varieties, a massive collection of Christmas tree stands lines the walls inside Kohl's Stony Hill Tree Farm near Danville.

The sheer number of Christmas tree stands--1,197--has broken a Guinness World Record.

"I have never seen anything like this ever in my life. It is something to look at," said Harrison Ramsey of Montandon.

From the ornaments to the Christmas tree stands, Christmas cheer is in full throttle.

Stan Kohl runs the tree farm and says his obsession began in 2004 with fewer than 10 tree stands.

"My cousin, who is a couple years younger than I, sorted them out and told me I need to put them in my truck since I was in the Christmas tree business," Kohl explained.

That is exactly what happened. Now, everywhere inside the store, you can see all sorts of tree stands.

"Some that you wonder how they hold a tree up and other ones are perfect to hold your tree up," Kohl continued.

Even after breaking the world record for the largest collection of tree stands, Kohl plans to keep collecting them, even if they find him.

"To this day, there was actually a gentleman who handed me a stand just a couple of minutes ago to get our total up to 1,201 and so we are excited to continue," said Kohl.

Shoppers think holding the world record number of Christmas tree stands is a nice touch to the Christmas season.

"When customers come in and see tree stands that they grew up with, they remember them from their grandparents' house, and they come and share the story with me, makes it all worthwhile," Kohl said.