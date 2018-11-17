Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting in Wilkes-Barre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- After a visit to Scranton's parade, Santa wasn't finished just yet.

After leaving the Electric City, he made his way to Wilkes-Barre for the city's annual Christmas Parade.

Santa and company took a few spins around Public Square before heading through the downtown.

People say the parade is an event they just can't miss.

After the parade, officials lit the 40-foot Christmas Tree on Public Square, which was donated by the city's assistant fire chief.

"The tree was at my parents' house and was getting a little big for them, so we decided before something happened to it, we'd put it down here so everybody can enjoy it," said Asst. Chief Damian Lendacky, Wilkes-Barre Fire Department.