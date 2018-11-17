Artisans Marketplace in Waverly

Posted 6:24 pm, November 17, 2018, by , Updated at 05:42PM, November 17, 2018

WAVERLY TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The 35th annual Artisans Marketplace is underway at the Waverly Community House in Lackawanna County.

Organizers say it's the biggest year yet for the event with more than 40 arts and crafts vendors.

Vendors spent the day sharing tips with customers.

"The people, I love them, the smile on their face, the compliments they give, and they ask 'How do you do this? How do you do that?' And I just love to help," said Rose Harvey from Rogers' Nursery.

This holiday shopping event will continue Sunday along with tours of the Community House.

