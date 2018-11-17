Armed Robbery in Nanticoke

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NANTICOKE, Pa. -- Police want to find the crook behind an armed robbery in Luzerne County.

Nanticoke police say a man robbed Nardozzo's Pizza just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and got away with cash from the register.

The robber is described as a white man, approximately 6 feet tall, with a thin build. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray pants, and white sneakers.

If you have any information on the armed robbery, call police in Nanticoke at 570-735-2200.