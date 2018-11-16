Wyoming Seminary Prep for State Field Hockey Title Game

Posted 6:41 pm, November 16, 2018, by

The Wyoming Seminary field hockey team is gearing up for the PIAA "AA" Championship game against Newport. The two teams meet in Whitehall on Saturday at 3:00 PM.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s