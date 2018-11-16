Wintry Mix Still Coming Down in Lackawanna County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. -- Many schools are closed or delayed Friday morning because of the storm and crews are still out there clearing roads.

Ryan Leckey was out and about in Lackawanna County Friday morning to let us know what it looks like out there.

The wintry mix overnight is still slicking up roads in Scranton Friday morning.

Things were so bad at one point along various parts of the Central Scranton Expressway and Routes 6 and 11 in the Scranton area, some people ditched their cars and found other ways home Thursday afternoon.

Scranton Police ended up having several cars towed as a precaution.

If your ride was one of them, police say call 570-348-4134 and give them your license number and vehicle description so they can tell you which tow company has your car.

The roads in the Electric City and other communities are expected to improve as the morning continues.

