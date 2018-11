Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HONESDALE, Pa. -- The higher you go, the more snow you'll find.

That's the story in the northern tier.

More than nine and a half inches came down in downtown Honesdale.

There were lots of plows out there Friday morning.

Main through ways are mostly clear but side streets are slippery.

Emergency crews are asking if you don't have to be out to stay home this Friday morning.

