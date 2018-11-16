× Tow Companies Busy Pulling Out Cars from Snow Storm in the Poconos

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP — “Something needs to be done because it’s the same thing every year,” said Kisha Whittle of Coolbaugh Township.

Like many other drivers, Kisha Whittle found herself stuck on Route 196 in Coolbaugh Township during the snow storm.

She came to Ed’s Towing and Auto Services near Mount Pocono to pick up her vehicle.

“I was stuck with my son in a car that I just picked up from the hospital because he was sick for three hours,” said Whittle.

The owner of the towing company Eddie Cardiello says his workers were out until the early morning hours trying to pull out vehicles that were stuck and abandoned.

“A lot of stuff was just off to the side of the road, it wasn’t anything crazy. The stress comes when you’re trying to get access to them. I mean clearing roadways so we can get people up the roads and then get the cars that are left from the accidents,” said Cardiello.

A lot of people we spoke to are upset because now they have to pay to get their cars and they think this all could have been prevented.

“I didn’t pass one PennDOT truck the whole time coming home from Marshalls Creek, not one. They said they were ready,” said Woody Johnson, Mountainhome.

A PennDOT spokesperson from District 5 says plows were out in full force. However, many of them were stuck in the same traffic regular drivers were in.

Much like the one you see in Newswatch 16 Dashcam video.

“There were cars everywhere. It was bad, very, very bad. When I started walking I saw a tow truck person say they were going to plow the road, but I couldn’t wait. I had been driving since 5 o’clock,” said Dellon Weller, Coolbaugh Township.

PennDOT officials say they pre-treated and salted the roads ahead of the storm, but when there are lots of vehicles on the road and many of them get stuck, it’s hard to get around them to get the job done.

They encourage drivers to work with them during these snowstorms.