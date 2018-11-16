× Three Plead Guilty to Charges Stemming From Stabbing on ESU Campus

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Three men in Monroe County pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit aggravated assault charges on Friday.

Court papers show Shavelle Mills, Quincy Rhoden and Tyrone Wilkins all pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a stabbing on the campus of East Stroudsburg University earlier this year.

Police say the stabbing took place over what is being called a “turf war” between two groups who dealt drugs to ESU students.

Mills was sentenced to two to seven years to be run concurrently with another sentence he has.

Wilkins received two to four years in prison with two years probation.

Rhoden will serve 16 to 60 months added to another sentence he already has for a total of 20 to 74 months behind bars.