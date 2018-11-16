The snowstorm is the focus of Talkback 16. Most calls had to do with the condition of the roads.
Talkback 16: Snowy Weather, Road Conditions
-
Talkback 16: Cosby, Roadwork, Bloomsburg Fair
-
Talkback 16: Deadly Crashes, Shawn Christy Manhunt
-
Talkback 16: Veteran Fined, Flood-Damaged Road Closed Again
-
Talkback 16: Political Process
-
Talkback 16: Birthright Citizenship, Weekend Talkback
-
-
Talkback 16: Wintry Weather, Storm Preps
-
Talkback 16: Snow Thrower or Snow Blower?
-
Talkback 16: Politics, Bloomsburg Fair, Fall
-
Talkback 16: Negative Political Ads
-
Talkback 16: Honesdale Star and Cross Controversy
-
-
Talkback 16: Bomb Threats, Election Day
-
Talkback 16: Arming Teachers, Winter vs. Summer
-
Talkback 16: Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting, Divided Country