Snow Day Brought Children Outside in the Poconos

STROUD TOWNSHIP, Pa. The hill behind the Wesleyan Church near Stroudsburg was busy on Friday with children slipping and sliding on plastic discs and sleds.

Tara Pula from Stroudsburg says it’s a perfect day to be outside in the snow with her little one.

“I love the snow. It gives us an excuse to play for a while.”

Laura McMann from Pocono Township loves coming to this hill.

“It actually is a lot of fun. A couple years ago, my mom and I were coming down together and we actually jumped this snow mound. That was a great time.”

Because ski resorts in Monroe County aren’t open just yet, some older kids who like the sport say this hill will do.

“Yeah, it’s a fun hill. Usually, me and my friends will meet up here and ride these for a little bit and then sometimes we will go and find a bigger hill if we can and just ride,” said Brandon Hendershot of Shawnee.

Peyton Pankowski from Stroudsburg enjoys playing in the snow with her friends when she has days off from school.

“It’s really fun and I have been coming here since I was a baby.”

Hendershot can’t believe how quickly the snow fell and how much stuck to the ground.

“Two days ago, I was playing golf and now I’m in the snow, but yeah, it’s good.”

Others say while they do enjoy the snow, they do hope that this is it for at least a few more weeks.