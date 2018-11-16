× Scranton Offering Reduced Parking for Santa Parade

SCRANTON, Pa. — The city of Scranton is offering reduced rates in parking garages for folks headed to the Santa Parade on Saturday.

All city parking garages will be offering a reduced parking rate of $5 from 3 p.m. Friday until 3 p.m. on Saturday.

City leaders encourage everyone coming downtown to use the garages so crews can remove snow from the streets.

You can also watch the Santa Parade live on WNEP and wnep.com Saturday at 9:30 a.m.

Click here for the full parade lineup.