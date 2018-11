× Ramp Closed After Big Rig Jackknifes in Lackawanna County

DUNMORE, Pa. — Snowy roads are to blame for a crash in Lackawanna County.

Troopers say a big rig jackknifed on Interstate 380 just before the bridge onto Interstate 81 south near Dunmore.

The driver wasn’t hurt.

The ramp to the south lanes of I-81 is closed.

A detour is in place until crews can clean up the crash in Lackawanna County.

