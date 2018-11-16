‘Rabid’ Raccoons Turn out to Be Drunk on Fermented Crab Apples

Posted 8:15 am, November 16, 2018, by , Updated at 08:14AM, November 16, 2018

MILTON, W.Va. — Raccoons that were apparently drunk on crab apples caused a false rabies scare in West Virginia.

The Milton Police Department said on Facebook that they’ve had calls on suspected rabid raccoons twice over the past two days.

But now, it appears that the animals did not have rabies and were just drunk on fermented crabapples.

Police caught two of the raccoons and released them back into the wild after allowing them to sober up, according to the Washington Post.

“If you see a staggering and disoriented raccoon, please do not approach it. It could be sick so call us and we’ll take care of it. Welcome to Milton Dallas,” police wrote.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s