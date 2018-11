Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEATHERLY, Pa. -- Police in Carbon County are searching for a man they believe was involved in a shooting in September.

According to police, Cletus Mumie Jr. was involved in a shooting in Weatherly.

They say Mumie is known to frequent the Drums area and drives a maroon Jeep Cherokee.

Anyone with information on Mumie's whereabouts is asked to contact police in Weatherly.