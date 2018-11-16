Millville Captures Boys Soccer “A” State Title

Posted 6:42 pm, November 16, 2018

The Millville boys soccer team beat Avonworth 2-0 to win the PIAA "A" Boys Soccer Championship, the first in school history.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

