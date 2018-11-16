× List of Towing Companies Used by State Police to Clear Stranded Vehicles

During the snowstorm Thursday, The Pennsylvania State Police had vehicles towed from the interstate that were creating a traffic hazard.

Troopers want to remind drivers to stay with your vehicle if it becomes stuck until help arrives. They say abandoning your vehicle in the middle of the roadway creates a safety hazard and becomes an obstruction for snow removal.

Click here for a list of tow companies that can be called to locate your vehicle if it was towed during the storm.