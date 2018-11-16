Jersey Shore Comes Up Short Against Pottsgrove in State Tournament

The Jersey Shore football team hung in there against state-ranked Pottsgrove, but could not pull off the upset, falling 14-10 in the first round of the PIAA "AAAA" playoffs.

