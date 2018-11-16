× In Honesdale, Back To Business After Storm

HONESDALE, Pa. — More than 10 inches of snow fell in Honesdale Thursday into Friday, coating sidewalks and streets and making for treacherous travel.

Through the night, plow drivers stayed busy.

Laurel Gardner owns Laurel’s Hometown Cafe on Main Street in Honesdale. She actually slept on a blow-up mattress inside her business.

“I was out several times last night trying to shovel the snow off the sidewalks so it wasn’t so heavy this morning, but it’s nice to see it come down,” said Gardner.

Gardner opened right on time: at 6 a.m. Friday, promising free coffee all day to plow drivers.

Darien Franklin and Ryan Sheldon were up early, as well with a busy day ahead, clearing the sidewalks at more than a dozen properties.

“The goal today is try to keep everybody using the sidewalks safe and keep them as clean as possible,” said Franklin.

They were grateful not to have to use a shovel.

“Back would be hurting for sure! A lot of shoveling. We have a lot of sidewalks to do and these come in handy, back saver, definitely!” said Sheldon.