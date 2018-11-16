Driver Charged with Homicide by Vehicle After Driving into a Lake in Luzerne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The driver of a pickup truck that ended up in a lake in Luzerne County last month has been charged with homicide by vehicle.

Court papers show Adolph Rasmovicz of Larksville drove his truck through parking barriers and into the lake at Frances Slocum State Park.

A witness told police he saw beer cans floating around the truck and heard two men fighting inside.

The witness used a hammer to rescue Rasmovicz and a passenger, Drew Obsitos of Shavertown.

Osbitos was not breathing and was taken to the hospital.

He was removed from life support nearly a week later.

Rasmovicz is charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI.