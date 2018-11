Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLETON, Pa. -- A driver accused of hitting several pedestrians in Hazleton turned himself into police.

Officer say Travis Flanagan assaulted a man at Laurel and Broad Streets on Wednesday.

Flanagan then allegedly struck two women trying to break up the fight with his SUV as he fled the scene.

No one was seriously injured.

Flanagan is locked up in Luzerne County.