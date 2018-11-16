Digging out in Olyphant

OLYPHANT, Pa. -- Some people in Olyphant were up early cleaning off cars and digging out driveways and sidewalks Friday morning.

About a foot fell in this part of Lackawanna County.  That meant it took a lot longer than expected for neighbors to clean off their cars to get going. 

Joylyne Morgan of Olyphant said, "I definitely think we skipped a season. And they said in Olyphant. It looks like 12 inches last night. It’s crazy but we live in Northeastern Pennsylvania, what are you going to do?”

"I think we’re going to have a rough winter this year," added George Brooks of Throop.

From Olyphant to Dunmore, similar snowy scenes popped up before sunrise here in Lackawanna County.

Now, for the most part, the roads are just wet.

