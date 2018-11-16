Christmas Parade in Wilkes-Barre on Track for Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- After a snowstorm dropped several inches of snow in downtown Wilkes-Barre, the day started with a City Public Works employee plowing snow on Public Square.

This is just a small part of the preparations the city is doing for its Christmas Parade.

"Well, everybody always wants a white Christmas. So they got a white Christmas parade this year, so," said Kevin Depersis.

The sidewalks and roads in downtown Wilkes-Barre are already pretty clear, but the city says it's not done yet.

"For tomorrow, we actually plan on being out there very early in the morning to clean the route up as best as we can, both the parade route and the sidewalks adjoining the parade route," said Butch Frati, Wilkes-Barre Director of Operations.

The city had workers on the square and throughout downtown Wilkes-Barre removing as much snow as they could but the city is still relying on Mother Nature to do some of the work.

"We're experiencing some moderate melting right now as a matter a fact and we're hoping that increases a little bit tomorrow," said Frati.

Businesses downtown are also preparing for the parade.

The owner of Dino's Pizza says it is a busy time for them.

"It brings a lot of people into downtown, especially on the weekends, when there is really nothing going on," said Dominic Buomsante.

He doesn't think the snow storm will keep people from coming out to enjoy the festivities.

"I think with it being cold people might come in, get a slice to eat, warm up hang out a little bit. We have windows, they can see the parade from inside, so it'll be a good day," said Buomsante.

The parade will begin at 3 p.m. on Saturday. It starts at the intersection of South Street and South Main Street. It will go around Public Square and then onto North Main Street.

After the parade, the city will light its Christmas tree.