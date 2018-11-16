Cars Abandoned on Roads in Scranton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Thursday night's storm hit just as many people were on their commute home. On Friday morning, we saw just how many cars didn't make it.

Some people were able to leave their cars behind in parking lots; many are still sitting on the North Scranton Expressway and on the interstates throughout our area.

Scranton police and state police say they helped dozens of drivers Thursday night who were stuck in the snow.

The Scranton police chief says because of all the trouble, they were lenient on drivers, only towing cars that were blocking traffic.

Many of the cars that made it to the shoulder are still there.

Still some abandoned cars on the North Scranton Expressway. @ScrantonPolice say they won’t tow unless the car is obstructing traffic. @wnep pic.twitter.com/DMHfbUbtkz — Stacy Lange (@stacylange) November 16, 2018

On Friday, Scranton police helped unite drivers with cars that may have been abandoned or towed Thursday night.

"We certainly tried not to tow any vehicles. We give a lot of leeway with snow because we understand it's not something that they wanted to do. The didn't want to abandon their vehicle, so we try no to tow their vehicle if we don't have to," said Scranton Police Chief Carl Graziano.

Many of the main roads in Scranton are now clear and traffic is back to normal so police ask people who are trying to get to their cars to do so safely.

Click here for a list of tow companies that can be called to locate your vehicle if it was towed during the storm.