Big Boulder Park First to Open for Ski Season Again

KIDDER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It’s officially ski season in Carbon County.

Big Boulder Park is hailing itself once again this year as being the first resort to open.

At Big Boulder Park, the hills were alive with the sound of happiness.

As the first resort to open for the season, folks were eager to get out on the slopes and have some fun.

“Feels good to get back that’s for sure,” said Alex Beidler from Allentown.

“Sure, let me come, get out and play, why not? Conditions are actually really, really, really good so it’s a great day,” said Beth Pries from New Jersey.

“I’m always going to make it on opening day, this place is sick,” said Michael Kim from Lansdale.

“It’s just fun, I mean all the homies come out and it’s a good time, everyone’s smiling and we’re out here getting it now so it’s nice to be back here,” said Mark Gama from King of Prussia.

Two slopes are now open through the weekend and lift tickets are just $28.

And with many here off school for a snow day, this is a perfect way to enjoy the freshly fallen white stuff.

Many were checking social media sites to get official word Big Boulder was open for businesses.

“On Instagram,” said Kyle Colarusso from Allentown. “They posted about their first day on Tuesday.”

“We’ve been waiting to hear about it. Friday, school got canceled. We’re here,” said Colson Hegib from Allentown.

Big Boulder says this is the 14th year in a row it’s been the first to open for the season.

“Our goal every year is to be the first resort in Pennsylvania to open so with the fresh snow that came in and an extensive snowmaking effort we were able to get open today so couldn’t happier, get turn out,” said Pat Morgan with the resort.

“They just put in so much effort with the park and they’re always restacking the mounds and everything,” said Reece Lewis from Allentown.

“I`ve been dying to snowboard like all summer. It’s like you have to snowboard and you just want to get out there,” said Kim.

Big Boulder says its planning to do more snowmaking through the week and hopes to have a half dozen more slopes open by next weekend.