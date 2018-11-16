All-American Guard Bridgette Mann Out Of Wallenpaupack Leads The Lady Royals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In his first 3 seasons as the University of Scranton Lady Royals head coach Trevor Woodruff has amassed 84 wins with only 7 losses plus (3) Landmark Conference titles. All-Americans Sarah Payonk and Alexix Roman paved the way the first two years. Last season it was Bridgette Mann the 5'7" guard out of Wallenpaupack sticking Scranton into the NCAA sweet 16. She is back for one final run along with four other starters.

"Obviously she's earned everything that she has gotten. She is a very hard worker. Attention to detail type of kid. It's great to coach someone like that because in most cases you can say if you want something done a certain way we say look how she does it," said Trevor.

"I would say as a team that we are looking forward to making it to another Landmark Conference championship again. That is first and foremost one of our goals, but also to win everyday at practice and win every game that we play in," said Bridgette.

Heading into the season Mann is 18th on the all-time scoring list and will pass some greats in Lady Royals history. She also only needs two "3" pointers to become the school's all-time leader in that category passing Kate Perangeli who has 181 (3's) in her career.

"How much do you like shooting 3's? A lot!!! I would say that is on of my strong suits, but my teammates really set me up in the best possible way each game," again said Bridgette.

Emily Sheehan who logged quality minutes for Ben O'brien's Lady Bucks of Dunmore is doing the same with the Lady Royals. Friday marks her 51st career game.

"We are really excited as a team. We've been looking forward to this. We've had a good hard month of practice so we are looking forward to playing an actual game now," said Emily.

Scranton takes on King's Friday at Marywood in the annual cross county challenge. Steve Lloyd reporting for Newswatch 16 sports from Lackawanna County.