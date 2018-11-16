16 To The Rescue: Max

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Max is a 1-year-old German Shepherd with Char-Wills German Shepherd Rescue in New Ringgold.

He's been in a foster home since April after he was found along the side of the road with a bag of food and no hair.

"He has really bad allergies which you can tell that he has recovered great between his bathing and his medications and his serum he's been getting," said rescue worker Tara Hartman.

His allergies are caused by things in the environment, so whoever plans to adopt him will need to keep up with his injections which the rescue will foot the bill for.

"Right now, he's getting injections every 4 to 5 days and as we increase the amount, we'll be spreading them out to every 14 to 21 days."

Max needs some training when it comes to walking on a leash because he has a tendency to chase cars.

"He does have manners there. It's just improving his manners a little bit," Hartman said.

His foster mom says he would fit in with practically any family.

"He could probably go to an active home where there's a lot of kids, loves attention from the people, probably a female dog that isn't going to put up with his bad behaviors."

And he can be as active or laid back as you want.

"He's calm inside. He can be active outside. But he's perfectly fine being inside, too. He doesn't have to be outside for hours like other dogs."

Max just needs someone who will be willing to give him the extra care that he needs, because his foster mom tells us he's certainly worth it.

"He's a wonderful dog," Hartman added. "he'll make somebody a wonderful, wonderful pet. Whether they want to do something with him, whether it will be like agility or obedience, or they just want him as the family pet. I think he could probably do almost anything."

If you're interested in adopting Max, contact Char-Wills German Shepherd Rescue here.

Click here for additional resources for pet adoption.

If you are a shelter or rescue that has an animal you would like featured on 16 To The Rescue, you can email Kerry Brazen at 16Rescue@wnep.com