Wintry Mix in Union County

MIFFLINBURG, Pa. -- Mixed precipitation started falling in central Pennsylvania late Thursday morning.
PennDOT trucks are putting salt on the roads in Union County. Most schools in this area have already dismissed in anticipation of the wintry weather and some county buildings are closing early.
lickerblisters
So what are we gonna get, play by play for every single county’s snowfall? Good grief, I NEED SOME MORE FN COWBELL!!!
dont forget them saying how and what penndot is doing and how good they are, which is TOTAL B.S.!!!!