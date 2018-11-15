Traffic Stopped Along Interstate 81 South in Luzerne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLETON, Pa. -- On Interstate 81 south, by mile marker 149 near Hazleton, cars and trucks are stuck in traffic for several miles. Miles of frustrated drivers.

Among the frustrated, truckers just sitting, going nowhere even though they have deadlines.

A number of commuters on their way home, just a couple of miles from home, but they are not going anywhere.

A grandmother from West Pittston driving to Virginia to pick up her grandson to watch relatives in this weekend's Thanksgiving parade is among the stuck.

Newswatch 16 is told the cause of the back up are two trucks that have crashed and jack-knifed across the interstate.

No word on when traffic will begin moving again in Luzerne County.