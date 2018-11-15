In Monroe County, Traffic Tangled by Snow

TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- In Monroe County, roads are snow-covered and traffic, if any, is moving slowly around this area.

A lot of people are getting off Interstate 380 because road conditions there aren't much better.

We did see several PennDOT plows come through this area.

Drivers are asked to stay off the road unless absolutely necessary because visibility isn't good.

Officials at the Monroe County Communication Center say they are getting flooded with calls.

PennDOT has enforced a speed reduction on the interstates to 45 miles an hour.

PennDOT is also reminding drivers that if they see plows on the road, don't try to pass them.

