Scranton Prep and Lakeland preview

Posted 6:52 pm, November 15, 2018, by

Scranton Prep laid into Lakeland with a 32 point win against the Chiefs.  But, since then the Chiefs have picked it up with wins over Dunmore, Lake-Lehman, and last week undefeated  Wyoming Area.  That is why the Cavaliers are taking the Chiefs for real in the District 2, 'AAA' football title.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

