× Salvation Army in East Stroudsburg Providing Happy Thanksgiving

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Organizations across our area are making sure everyone has a meal to sit down to as Thanksgiving nears.

At the Salvation Army in East Stroudsburg Thursday morning, families were picking up bags of food with all the fixings for a turkey dinner.

One mother we spoke with say the extra help makes all the difference.

“People think that because you get food stamps that, that’s enough and you have it, but it runs out when you have a kid in school you have to feed. You have to bring them back and forth to school. It’s difficult, it’s really difficult,” Jazmine Sommerville said.

More than 500 families in Monroe County were helped by this year’s food distribution.