SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A jack-knifed tractor-trailer has traffic down to a crawl on snow-covered Interstate 81 in Susquehanna County.

Images from PennDOT’s traffic cameras show the truck partially blocking the southbound lanes of the highway.

There is no word from PennDOT on how long the interstate will be blocked.

Get real-time traffic conditions with WNEP Traffic Tracker.