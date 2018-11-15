× Preliminary Hearing for Stabbing Death Suspects in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Relatives of a stabbing victim shouted at defendants at a hearing for a man and a teenage girl accused of homicide in Wilkes-Barre.

Reynaldo Mercado, 31, and Louisa “Alex” Reyes, 14, were at a preliminary hearing Thursday morning.

Reynaldo Mercado, the man accused of stabbing a south Wilkes-Barre man to death in September, is back in court today. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/dSUXUt5sDa — Jessica Albert (@jessicaWNEP) November 15, 2018

Mercado and Reyes are charged in the killing of Fred Boote.

Boote was stabbed to death in his home on Donald Court in September.

According to investigators, Reyes helped Mercado get into the home and gave him the knife used in the killing.

A relative of Boote’s yelled at Mercado in the courtroom during his hearing.

Both suspects are headed to trial in Luzerne County.