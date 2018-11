Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. -- It's been a pretty slow and slippery drive for folks in northern Lackawanna County.

Traffic was crawling at about 25 miles per hour on Interstate 81 and in Clarks Summit we saw four vehicles including a tractor-trailer stuck in the snow.

We also saw a snow plow and salt truck struggling to make it down a hill in Clarks Summit.

