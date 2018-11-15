× $52 Million Dollar Makeover at Tobyhanna Army Depot Means More Jobs

Call it new digs at the depot!

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey spotlighted a $52 million modernization project at the Tobyhanna Army Depot.

Managers say it all surrounds “a state-of-the-art 30,000 square foot Electronics Enclosure repair facility. This facility will accommodate up to 200 employees supporting various electronics, communications and avionics equipment.”

The Tobyhanna Army Depot and its updated facilities help provide even greater support and high-tech help to our nation’s military.

Although the official ribbon cutting of the Electronics Enclosure is on Monday, Nov. 26, Newswatch 16 was given a first look of the massive makeover on Thursday.

The new areas are actually part of a current $100 million renovation project to make the depot one of the most state-of-the-art facilities in the country.

JOB INFO:

The modernization project also means hundreds of more jobs at the Tobyhanna Army Depot. The facility is looking to fill around 200 jobs before the end of December 2018.

Click here to view the positions and salaries available.